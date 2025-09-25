JLR India operations remain unaffected by UK plant shutdown, cyber-attack

Luxury car brand Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR’s) Indian operations are not impacted so far by plant shutdowns and supply disruptions in the UK following the cyber-attacks in August.
Sources aware of the company’s position said Indian operations are largely unaffected at this point. “JLR India is not facing issues at this time as it has sufficient inventory built up for the season, both for cars and for parts,” one source said. An email sent to JLR India remained unanswered till the time of going to press.
The carmaker was forced to suspend production after a cyber-attack at the end of August forced it to shut down IT networks. The factories remain suspended until at least October. JLR operates three plants in the UK — Solihull and Wolverhampton in West Midlands, and Halewood in Merseyside. These plants produce roughly 1,000 cars a day.
JLR India reported a 40 per cent jump in retail sales to 6,183 units in FY25, driven by demand for models such as the Defender and locally made Range Rover models. It currently sells the Range Rover, Range Rover Sport, Range Rover Velar, Range Rover Evoque, Defender, Discovery and Discovery Sport in the country. The company has also started local manufacturing of the Range Rover and Range Rover Sport in Pune.
While India booking pipeline and retail numbers for FY26 are not available, JLR’s global wholesale and retail numbers for Q1FY26 showed a decline. The company sold 87,286 wholesale units, down 10.7 per cent from Q1FY25, while retail sales stood at 94,420 units, a 15.1 per cent drop from the previous year. This decline was due to the planned wind-down of legacy Jaguar models such as the XE, XF and F-Type, as part of Jaguar’s transition towards a fully electric portfolio. JLR had also paused US shipments in April 2025 due to newly imposed import tariffs.