Sebi participates in IITF to spread investor awareness, financial literacy

Markets regulator Sebi has set up a pavillion at the India International Trade Fair here to showcase the well-regulated securities market of the country and to spread the message of financial literacy and investor awareness.

During the 14-day event, Sebi, market infrastructure institutions and industry associations will organise activities such as talk shows by market experts, skits, muppet shows and other activities to spread investor education and awareness, the markets regulator said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Sebi, along with exchanges BSE, NSE, MCX, NCDEX, and market intermediaries -- CDSL, NSDL, AMFI, ANMI and CPAI -- set up the pavilion 'Bharat Kaa Share Bazaar' in the 42nd India International Trade Fair, it said in a statement.

The regulator's theme in the exhibition is "Vaishvik Samridhi Ka Adhaar, Bharat ka Share Bazar", which is aligned with the G20 theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam".

Over the years, Sebi has implemented many investor-friendly measures through the use of technology like screen-based trading, dematerialisation of securities, rolling settlement, straight through processing, SCORES mechanism, ASBA facility, KRA mechanism, e-KYC, etc.

In addition, it has also strived for better disclosures and investor awareness including cautioning the public against illegal money mobilisation schemes from time to time.

More recently, Sebi has also introduced SMARTs programme for enhancing investor education, Online Dispute Resolution, T+1 Settlement, opened investor service centres for ease of investors, alongside reforms in mutual funds space.