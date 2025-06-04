Services sector growth steady in May as demand remains strong, shows PMI

Companies reported higher expenses for cooking oil, materials, meat and overtime payments, leading to the strongest input price inflation since January.
Growing price pressures could test monetary policy decisions for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which has cut the repo rate by 50 basis points this year as inflation remains below its 4.0 per cent target. The RBI is expected to cut rates by another 25 bps to 5.75 per cent on Friday, according to a Reuters poll.
Despite cost challenges, business confidence recovered from April's 23-month low, with companies expressing optimism about future growth based on their expanded workforces, larger client bases and ongoing marketing initiatives.
Meanwhile, the HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index, which includes both manufacturing and services, eased slightly to 59.3 in May from 59.7 in April but indicated continued strong expansion in private sector activity.
