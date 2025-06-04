Home / Economy / News / US signals trade deal with India before July 9 reciprocal tariff deadline

US signals trade deal with India before July 9 reciprocal tariff deadline

Ready to give New Delhi preferential access in select sectors: Lutnick

Howard Lutnick, Trump's Commerce nominee
premium
(We’ve managed to be in a very, very good place. And you should expect a deal between the United States and India in the not too distant future, because I think we found a place that really works for both countries) Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of
Asit Ranjan Mishra Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 12:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
American Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has said a trade deal between India and the United States (US) could be finalised in the “not too distant future” because “we’ve found a place that really works for both countries”. He signalled that the agreement might be concluded before the end of a 90-day pause on American reciprocal tariffs, which expires on July 9.
 
“Those who come in, July 4th to July 9th, there’s just going to be a pile,” Lutnick said during an event hosted by the US-India 
Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) in Washington DC on Monday. “But those who are earlier — and India is trying hard to be one of the earlier countries, which I appreciate... These kinds of deals used to take two or three years, and we’re trying to get them done in a month — which is just not the ordinary DNA of trading relationships between countries.”
  Although both sides have committed to signing a mutually beneficial deal by fall this year, India is pushing for an early tranche to avoid a potential 26 per cent reciprocal tariff that could come into effect from July 9. 
  A US trade delegation is expected to visit India later this week to continue negotiations.
 
Lutnick said the US was seeking greater access to Indian markets and, in return, was prepared to offer India preferential access in select key sectors.  
 
“We would like our businesses to have reasonable access to the markets of India. Now, it’s not going to be everything, and it’s not going to be everywhere, but we want to have the trade deficit reduced. In exchange for that, what India is going to want is… certain key markets that they’re going to want to make sure that they have special access to the American marketplace. And so that’s the trade-off,” he said.
 
On market access in agriculture -- a key US demand -- Lutnick emphasised the need for political resolve on both sides. “The US understands (political influence of) farmers and ranchers. These are the kind of people who have lots of political voices and we understand that,” he said. “So what we try to do is find the path that is acceptable politically at home and for us as well. We’ll find that path together. It’s just a smart way of doing it. We have that same political will here.”
 
The secretary of commerce said the strong and positive relationship between US President Donald Trump and Prime minister Narendra Modi “gives an easy path” to him to do trade negotiations because both sides start from a “very positive place”.
 
However, echoing Trump’s views, Lutnick noted that India remained “very protectionist” in its approach to tariffs. “If you ask them why, the answer is, ‘I don't know why, it just is.’ So the idea is bringing them down to a level that is reasonable and appropriate so we can be great trading partners with each other. I think (this) is absolutely on the table.”
 
While the US intends to bring advanced manufacturing back home, Lutnick said there were many product categories that could be shifted to India. “We’re going to have a trade deal that says these kinds of industries would be great for India to produce… Some will need to be reshored to America, but they’ll be replaced with incredible opportunities for India,” he said.
 
“You create the sort of trade deal that puts India in a unique position. In certain industries, it will have a better tariff relationship than most other countries in the world, which means India will be the beneficiary of those kinds of products,” he added.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Demand for non-US assets revives flows into emerging markets: Macquarie

OECD lowers India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.3%, UBS raises it to 6.4%

Banks' asset quality to be stable amid global uncertainty: Moody's

75% households, firms in South Asia to face extreme weather next decade

Govt has scope to increase capital expenditure this fiscal, says ICRA

Topics :India trade policyTrade talksUS India relations

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 12:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story