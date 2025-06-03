Home / Economy / News / Indian banks' asset quality to stay stable amid global risks: Moody's

Indian banks' asset quality to stay stable amid global risks: Moody's

Moody's expects Indian banks to maintain asset quality despite global economic tensions, with NPAs remaining in the 2-3 per cent range over the next 12 months

Moodys
Moodys(Photo: Reuters)
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 6:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Global rating agency Moody’s today said the Indian banking sector will be able to broadly preserve asset quality despite trade tensions posing risks for the global economy. Domestic economic conditions remain supportive of growth, and the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio is expected to stay at the 2–3 per cent level over the next 12 months, the agency said. The NPL of the Indian banking system stood at 2.5 per cent at the end of December 2024.
 
Moody’s, in a statement, said the government’s capital expenditure, tax cuts for middle-income groups to boost consumption, and monetary easing will underpin the Indian economy. Also, a low level of dependency on goods trade will shield it from external risks to an extent. This will help banks preserve their asset quality. 
 
While overall asset quality performance would remain stable, there will be divergence in loan performance across different product types and lenders. Wholesale loans will continue to perform well as companies maintain good profitability and low levels of leverage, it added.
 
Wholesale loans are a key part of Indian banks’ loan books, along with retail and agriculture loans. The quality of unsecured retail loans will remain weaker than that of secured ones for at least the next few quarters.
 
New NPL formation rates for secured retail loans have broadly stayed low, while those for unsecured loans have risen in recent quarters. As this trend persists, small private sector banks will continue to have weaker asset quality than large private banks and public sector banks, it added. 
 
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) macroprudential measures have prevented excessive loan growth in the banking system. It raised risk weights for unsecured retail loans and exposures to non-bank finance companies (NBFCs) by 25 percentage points in November 2023. Growth in these two types of loans has slowed markedly because of the central bank’s measures.
 
While the RBI lowered risk weights for loans to NBFCs effective April 2025, we expect growth in bank lending to the sector to be in line with overall credit expansion, it added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Over 75% households, firms to face extreme weather next decade: World Bank

Govt has scope to increase capital expenditure this fiscal, says ICRA

Premium

Workers suffer in limbo as Centre shifts burden of labour reforms to states

India's imports of Russian oil hit 10-month high in May, shows data

Abundance of stability make US attractive investment destination: KM Birla

Topics :MoodysBanking sectorMoody's report

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story