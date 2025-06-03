Indian banks' asset quality to stay stable amid global risks: Moody's

Global rating agency Moody’s today said the Indian banking sector will be able to broadly preserve asset quality despite trade tensions posing risks for the global economy. Domestic economic conditions remain supportive of growth, and the non-performing loan (NPL) ratio is expected to stay at the 2–3 per cent level over the next 12 months, the agency said. The NPL of the Indian banking system stood at 2.5 per cent at the end of December 2024.

Moody’s, in a statement, said the government’s capital expenditure, tax cuts for middle-income groups to boost consumption, and monetary easing will underpin the Indian economy. Also, a low level of dependency on goods trade will shield it from external risks to an extent. This will help banks preserve their asset quality.

While overall asset quality performance would remain stable, there will be divergence in loan performance across different product types and lenders. Wholesale loans will continue to perform well as companies maintain good profitability and low levels of leverage, it added.

Wholesale loans are a key part of Indian banks’ loan books, along with retail and agriculture loans. The quality of unsecured retail loans will remain weaker than that of secured ones for at least the next few quarters.