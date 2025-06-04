Goyal, Israeli economy minister discuss boosting trade, innovation ties

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal met with Israel's Minister of Economy Nir Barkat in Paris on Tuesday (local time). The discussions focused on diversifying the trade basket, fostering innovation, and strengthening cooperation in high-tech and emerging sectors.

In a post shared on X, Piyush Goyal stated, "Excellent meeting with Israel's Minister of Economy and Industry, @NirBarkat, in Paris. Our discussions focused on diversifying our trade basket, fostering innovation, and strengthening cooperation in high-tech and emerging sectors, paving the way for the next phase of our partnership."

Goyal addressed the India-France Business Conference, highlighting the 'India Opportunity', driven by a skilled and talented workforce and the government's commitment to ease of doing business, and how it offers promising avenues for French firms.

During the interaction, Goyal encouraged companies from India and France to collaborate by building on shared interests and leveraging each other's competencies. He emphasised that deeper engagement between the businesses of the two nations will play a key role in strengthening the strategic partnership between India and France. In a post on X, Goyal stated, "It was a pleasure to address the India-France Business Conference, which brought together several Indian and French companies. Highlighted the 'India Opportunity', driven by a skilled & talented workforce and the government's commitment to ease of doing business, and how it offers promising avenues for French companies. Encouraged companies from both sides to collaborate by building on shared interests and leveraging each other's competencies. Deeper engagement between our businesses will play a significant role in further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership."

He also addressed the India-France CEO Forum Small Group Meeting in Paris, along with Laurent Saint-Martin, the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad. Goyal highlighted how French companies believe in the India story and how the two nations are committed to advancing economic and trade relations and cultivating a smarter future together. In a post on X, Goyal stated, "Addressed the India-France CEO Forum Small Group Meeting today in Paris along with French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad @LaurentSMartin. During the interactive discussion, attended by Indian & French companies, we covered a wide range of aspects of India-France cooperation, including technology, AI, education, and startups. I further highlighted how French companies believe in the India story and how both sides are committed to advancing economic and trade relations and cultivating a smarter future together."

Piyush Goyal met with World Trade Organization (WTO) Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in Paris and emphasised India's commitment to strengthening a fair, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system. "Had a productive meeting with @NOIweala, Director General of @WTO, in Paris. Emphasised India's commitment to help strengthen a fair, inclusive, and rules-based multilateral trading system," Goyal posted on X. He also met Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce, Majid Al-Kassabi, and discussed enhancing bilateral trade and exploring new investment opportunities. Sharing details regarding his meeting with Saudi Arabia's counterpart on X, Goyal wrote, "Held a productive meeting with Saudi Arabia's Minister of Commerce H.E. @MAlKassabi. Discussed enhancing bilateral trade, exploring new investment opportunities, and strengthening our economic partnership."

Piyush Goyal held a meeting with French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, Laurent Saint-Martin, on Tuesday. During the meeting, the two leaders explored new avenues to enhance bilateral trade and investments and facilitate business-to-business engagement. After his meeting with Saint-Martin, Goyal on X wrote, "Good meeting with the French Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and French Nationals Abroad, @LaurentSMartin. Explored new avenues to enhance bilateral trade and investments, and facilitate business-to-business engagement. We also reaffirmed our shared commitment to making technology a new cornerstone of the Indo-French economic partnership, especially in the context of the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation 2026."