Monday, June 02, 2025 | 10:57 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Cost pressures, Pak conflict dampens manufacturing activity in May: PMI

Cost pressures, Pak conflict dampens manufacturing activity in May: PMI

The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 57.6 in May from 58.2 in April

PMI, PMI INDIA

The index has now stayed in the expansion zone for 47 straight months. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Curbed by cost pressures, fierce competition and the India-Pakistan conflict, India’s manufacturing activity decelerated in May, growing at its slowest pace in three months, according to a private survey released on Monday.
 
The HSBC India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, fell to 57.6 in May from 58.2 in April.
 
A figure above 50 denotes expansion in manufacturing activity, while a reading below 50 signals contraction. The index has now stayed in the expansion zone for 47 straight months. 
 
“May data indicated another robust improvement in business conditions across India's manufacturing industry. Although rates of increase in new orders and output retreated to three-month lows, they remained well above their respective long-run averages,” the survey said.
 

Also Read

manufacturing

Manufacturing PMI slows to 3-month low of 57.6 in May, demand still strong

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Stock market crash highlights: Sensex sheds 645 pts, Nifty at 24,609; IT, FMCG, Oil & Gas top drag

PMI

May PMI rises to 61.2, highest since April 2024, driven by services sector

PMI, PMI INDIA

Private sector business activity rises to 8-month high in April: PMI data

PMI, PMI INDIA

April composite PMI at 60 as biz growth hits 8-month high on export surge

 
Respondents suggested that strong demand continued to support sales and production, though competition, inflation, and the India-Pakistan conflict had weighed on growth. Goods producers increased input purchases and hiring, with the latter seeing a record rise.
 
Meanwhile, input cost inflation climbed to a six-month high, prompting one of the sharpest increases in selling prices in nearly 11-and-a-half years.
 
“New export orders rose at one of the strongest rates recorded in three years. Panel members cited favourable demand from Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the US,” the survey added.
 
Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, said India’s May manufacturing PMI signalled another month of strong growth, even though the pace of expansion in output and new orders eased compared to April. 
 
“The acceleration in employment growth to a new peak is certainly a positive development. Input cost inflation is picking up, but manufacturers appear able to ease pressure on margins by raising output prices,” she said.
 
On the jobs front, firms hired additional staff in May, with the rate of job creation rising to a record high. Among the 12 per cent of respondents reporting higher headcounts, permanent hires were more common than temporary ones.
 
“Sustained job creation enabled manufacturers to stay on top of their workloads in May. Outstanding business volumes were unchanged, ending a six-month period of accumulation,” the survey noted.
 
 

More From This Section

rice

Philippines eyes India, Thailand rice to reduce reliance on Vietnam

Goods and Services Tax, GST

Net GST revenue grows 20.4% to Rs 1.7 trn on import taxes: Govt data

Premiumagriculture

52% agricultural homes rely on non-farm income amid rising volatility

Burner, Gas. Fire, LPG

Govt cuts natural gas price for CNG, cooking use for first time in 2 yrs

ADB President Masato Kanda met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday

ADB announces $10 billion plan to transform India's urban infra, services

Topics : Manufacturing PMI PMI Manufacturing India-Pak conflict

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon