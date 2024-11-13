Severe action to be taken for causing harassment to taxpayers: Sitharaman

It is not the intention of the government to cause any difficulty or harassment for taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during an interactive session with the Citizen Council in Mangalore on Wednesday. She assured that concerned officials are held accountable for any unintended or intentional harassment to ensure it does not happen.

“If there is any attempt at unfair treatment that comes to my notice, I pull them up severely... If there is any harassment, I appeal to every one of you to let me know. I’ll take responsibility to resolve it,” the finance minister said.

Sitharaman stated that the government, through faceless assessments and appeals, is adopting a trust-based approach towards citizens, extending this philosophy not only to direct taxes but also to Goods and Services Tax (GST).

“We are slowly instructing all field officers to ensure that the government’s efforts to decriminalise, simplify rules, and publish frequently asked questions are aimed at helping people understand their obligations. I trust citizens, so our rules should reflect that trust,” Sitharaman said.

The finance minister added that manufacturing is a priority for the government, and various schemes have been developed for this purpose. Citing strides made in defence manufacturing, she noted that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have benefited from this government focus.

“We need to establish ourselves as a manufacturing hub, not just for domestic production but also for exports,” Sitharaman said.

She also remarked that while many countries have held elections recently, few have re-elected the same government for a third term post-Covid. In contrast, she said, the people of India have recognised the need for continuity in government policies related to taxation, development, and industrial growth.

More From This Section

Responding to a question about allegations of step-motherly treatment by the Centre towards states like Karnataka and Kerala, Sitharaman dismissed these claims as attempts to create confusion among educated voters.

“It is purely a political attempt to muddy the waters. There is no discrimination against any state,” Sitharaman said.