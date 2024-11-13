Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Severe action to be taken for causing harassment to taxpayers: Sitharaman

Severe action to be taken for causing harassment to taxpayers: Sitharaman

The finance minister added that manufacturing is a priority for the government, and various schemes have been developed for this purpose

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: PTI)
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
It is not the intention of the government to cause any difficulty or harassment for taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said during an interactive session with the Citizen Council in Mangalore on Wednesday. She assured that concerned officials are held accountable for any unintended or intentional harassment to ensure it does not happen.
 
“If there is any attempt at unfair treatment that comes to my notice, I pull them up severely... If there is any harassment, I appeal to every one of you to let me know. I’ll take responsibility to resolve it,” the finance minister said.
 
Sitharaman stated that the government, through faceless assessments and appeals, is adopting a trust-based approach towards citizens, extending this philosophy not only to direct taxes but also to Goods and Services Tax (GST).
 
“We are slowly instructing all field officers to ensure that the government’s efforts to decriminalise, simplify rules, and publish frequently asked questions are aimed at helping people understand their obligations. I trust citizens, so our rules should reflect that trust,” Sitharaman said.
 
The finance minister added that manufacturing is a priority for the government, and various schemes have been developed for this purpose. Citing strides made in defence manufacturing, she noted that micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) have benefited from this government focus.
 
“We need to establish ourselves as a manufacturing hub, not just for domestic production but also for exports,” Sitharaman said.
 
She also remarked that while many countries have held elections recently, few have re-elected the same government for a third term post-Covid. In contrast, she said, the people of India have recognised the need for continuity in government policies related to taxation, development, and industrial growth.

More From This Section

Premium

Centre expects to exceed gross direct tax collection target for FY25

India's outward FDI rises to $3.7 billion in October 2024: RBI data

Civic bodies need major reforms to enhance revenue sources: RBI report

FPI-FDI transition to give overseas funds more elbow room, say experts

Municipal corporations need to enhance own sources of revenue: RBI report

 
Responding to a question about allegations of step-motherly treatment by the Centre towards states like Karnataka and Kerala, Sitharaman dismissed these claims as attempts to create confusion among educated voters.
 
“It is purely a political attempt to muddy the waters. There is no discrimination against any state,” Sitharaman said.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Sitharaman to meet state FMs for pre-Budget, GST Council meet on Dec 21-22

May ease tariffs if no harm to economy, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

AIIB should strive for more innovative financing models: FM Sitharaman

Manickam Tagore writes to Sitharaman over LIC's policy restructuring

Govt to decide soon on Rs 100 crore credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs: FM

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanFinance ministerIndian Economytaxpayers

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 9:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story