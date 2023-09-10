Skill-based migration pathways to expand jobs, formalisation of workforce

The integrated skills-based migration pathways help expand job opportunities for skilled professionals across the globe and lead to formalisation of the workforce, thus proving to be a better, sustainable mode of financing social protection for all workers, say experts.

To prepare for the future of work, the leaders of the world's top economies at the G20 summit on Saturday recognised that the movement of skilled professionals benefits both the origin and destination countries and welcomed efforts to map and address the global skill gaps by strengthening national statistical data systems.

Deepak Sood, secretary general of ASSOCHAM, says that the skill gap is an issue of special importance for India so as to fully leverage its demographic dividend and create opportunities for them globally, which in turn helps the destination countries to fulfil their workforce requirements as well.

Echoing a similar view, Rituparna Chakraborty, co-founder of Teamlease Services, says that it is a big positive for the skilled professionals from India, especially the youth, as it will not only help in creating more job opportunities for them but will also help them in gaining more exposure to international norms and standards, which then upgrades their own skills.

"At a time when major economies are suffering from labour shortage, India is already recognised as a 'talent capital,' and the current move will help the Indian workforce to move into non-traditional sectors of employment like teaching, agriculture, manufacturing, etc," she adds.

Gilbert F. Houngbo, director general of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), also welcomed the G20 Leaders' support for the United Nations Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for Just Transitions, which is an initiative to help create 400 million decent jobs and extend social protection coverage to the 4 billion people currently excluded.

"The G20 leadership has made progress on some of the most crucial future-of-work issues facing us if we are to build a sustainable and equitable future. We must build on this momentum, particularly at the UN SDG Summit later this month," Houngbo said in a statement.

Following two days of discussions, the leaders also committed themselves to promoting sustainable, quality, healthy, safe and gainful employment; adequate and sustainable social protection; and decent work for gig and platform workers.

The leaders also agreed to create a new working group on the empowerment of women as they reaffirmed the importance of gender equality and the promotion of full, equal, effective and meaningful participation of women in the economy as decision-makers.

"The G20 reaffirms that gender equality is of fundamental importance, and that investing in the empowerment of all women and girls has a multiplier effect in implementing the 2030 Agenda," the declaration reads.

Lohit Bhatia, president of the Indian Staffing Federation, says the renewed focus on social security brings to the fore the issue of critical frontline employment generation, especially for women, and providing formal jobs is the best way to fund social security for all workers.