Sensex earnings yield gap with 10-year US treasury bond turns negative

The Indian equity market is likely to feel the pinch of the recent rise in the benchmark government bond yield in the United States.

The 10-year US Treasury yield has shot up by around 12 per cent, or nearly 50 basis points, since the start of this calendar year, with the majority of the rise happening in just last week. And this the spread between the Sensex earnings yield and the US benchmark bond yield from positive to negative, a shift that hasn't been seen in the past two months.

Currently, the Sensex is trading at an earnings yield of around 4.1 per cent, a slight increase from around 4 per cent at the end of December. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year US government bond has risen from 3.87 per cent at the end of December to 4.33 per cent (as on Tuesday; it was 4.31 per cent until 7.51 pm IST on Wednesday). The earnings yield, which is the inverse of a security’s price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple, indicates the potential dividend for an investor if the stock pays out 100 per cent of its annual profits. A higher earnings yield means a lower P/E multiple and vice versa.