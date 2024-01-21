Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Inequality to disease burden, words of caution for world economy

Statsguru: Inequality to disease burden, words of caution for world economy

A country-wise assessment, based on executive opinions, highlighted the major risks for individual nations over the next two years

Premium
Illustration: Binay Sinha
Samreen Wani

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 11:08 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The World Economic Forum’s (WEF’s) Global Risk Report 2024 struck a rather sombre note, warning of limited growth and conflict-related uncertainties.

A country-wise assessment, based on executive opinions, highlighted the major risks for individual nations over the next two years. Risks for India included disinformation, disease, illicit economic activity, inequality, and labour issues. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Business Standard assessed these risks with other key emerging markets and the top five large economies.
 
Issues related to disinformation are exacerbated by low trust in news organisations. This is lower in India than in most emerging markets.


Inequality, as measured by the share of income going to the top 1 per cent, was higher in India than in all its emerging market peers barring Russia. It was also higher in India than in other nations in the top five largest economies by size.


Deaths due to communicable diseases as well as maternal, prenatal, and nutrition conditions were relatively high.


The WEF report pointed out that labour shortages are a likely problem in many key economies. India has suffered due to the lack of skilled labour. This is said to have resulted in a shortage of required manpower even as unemployment remains high. Economic hardships, such as due to unemployment, are said to be one of the key drivers of illicit economic activity. A divide exists between emerging and developed markets on the availability of working-age people. The report warned that rapid technological advances may incentivise the usage of machines, affecting labour mobility.



Another WEF report also measured the quality of growth.  India scores high on sustainability but low on innovation and inclusion.




This may have a bearing on the resilience of its economy. Only South Africa, among key emerging markets and large-economy peers, ranks lower.


Also Read

Statsguru: Six charts show China's economic recovery is weakening

WEF highlights: India's growth momentum to stay, says RBI Guv at Davos

Statsguru: Nearly four out of five Indians are literate, shows govt data

Union Budget 2024: What is Economic Survey and why it is important

Charticle: Air India reaches bottom of punctuality chart in July

Industrial and logistics space demand hit record in 2023: CBRE report

Budget 2024-25: Govt may increase capex to propel economic growth

States' loan guarantee more than triples since FY17 to Rs 9.4 trn in FY23

CSIR launches tech-driven initiative to boost productivity, farmers' income

Fresh formal job creation dipped to 30-month low levels in Nov: EPFO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :World Economic ForumStatsGuruGlobal risk reportCharticle

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 11:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story