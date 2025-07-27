Home / Economy / News / Statsguru: Rising engine-failure incidents cast a shadow on Indian skies

Statsguru: Rising engine-failure incidents cast a shadow on Indian skies

The common issues identified include failures in the High-Pressure Turbine and Gear Turbo Engine systems

ahmedabad plane crash, StatsGuru, plane crash, IndiGo
premium
A large number of IndiGo flights have already phased out their Pratt & Whitney engines, replacing them with CFM International since 2021
Jayant Pankaj
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 11:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On July 16, an IndiGo flight was forced to make an emergency landing at the Mumbai airport following a reported engine failure. Two more similar incidents involving IndiGo took place within the same week. In the wake of the Boeing AI 171 crash, concerns over aircraft safety have intensified. However, these are not isolated cases. Flight cancellations in India, particularly those caused by technical glitches, have risen in the past four years to peak in 2023, with engine failures being a major contributing factor.
 
IndiGo, which operates the largest fleet among Indian carriers — including SpiceJet, Air India, and others — has reported the highest number of serious engine-related incidents, followed closely by GoAir. Investigations by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) have revealed that many of these incidents have involved Pratt & Whitney engines, especially the PW1127G-JM model. The common issues identified include failures in the High-Pressure Turbine and Gear Turbo Engine systems. A large number of IndiGo flights have already phased out their Pratt & Whitney engines, replacing them with CFM International since 2021.
 
Weather accounts for the highest proportion of flight cancellations, followed by others, such as commercial issues, security concerns and strikes, and technical reasons in recent years. (Chart 1)
 
 
Flight cancellations due to technical reasons have increased across airlines, barring Air India. IndiGo has replaced Air India with the highest share of flight cancellations since 2022. (Chart 2) 
 
Among 27 cases of engine failures recorded in serious commercial flight incidents between 2012 and 2020, engines manufactured by Pratt & Whitney accounted for the most failures — 18 in Airbus aircraft, 4 in ATRs, and 1 in a Bombardier. (Chart 3)
 
 
Two of the three largest engine manufacturing companies recorded a decline in the share of research & development expenditure in total expenses in FY24. (Chart 4)
 
 
The share of repairs & maintenance expenditure in total airline expenditure has remained modest, though Air India, Air India Express, and SpiceJet have seen an increase in this from FY23 to FY24. (Chart 5)
 
 
The overall surveillance activity of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) increased significantly from 2,283 in 2021 to 6,009 in 2024. As of April 2025, it stood at 1,999. Enforcement actions by the DGCA increased from 171 in 2021 to 673 in 2024. In 2025, they were 254 as of April. (Chart 6) 
 

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UK cos can offer telecom services in India without local office under CETA

BSNL plans 4K new mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh

India should push for joint statement in trade talks with US: GTRI

Premium

Fisheries and aqua sector see big boost from UK trade deal, Maldives MoU

Govt offers duty relief on certain UK goods, sensitive sectors excluded

Topics :ahmedabad plane crashStatsGuruplane crashIndiGo

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story