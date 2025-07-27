Home / Economy / News / UK cos can offer telecom services in India without local office under CETA

UK cos can offer telecom services in India without local office under CETA

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed on July 24 in London. It may take about a year for items implementation as the free trade pact needs approval from British Parliament

telecom
In the agreement, the UK has provided a comprehensive and deep market access in 137 sub-sectors to Indian firms.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 10:12 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Companies from the UK will be able to offer services in sectors such as telecom, and construction in India without setting up a local presence, under the free trade agreement signed between the two countries.

The British firms will be treated on par with Indian firms.

The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) was signed on July 24 in London. It may take about a year for items implementation as the free trade pact needs approval from the British Parliament.

"UK companies can now provide telecom, construction, and related services in India without establishing a local presence, enjoying full national treatment, meaning they will be treated on par with Indian firms," the commerce ministry said.

Services is a key chapter in the agreement as both countries are strong in different kinds of services.

India enjoys a trade surplus of around $6.6 billion with the UK. The country's services exports stood at $19.8 billion and imports at $13.2 billion.

In the agreement, the UK has provided a comprehensive and deep market access in 137 sub-sectors to Indian firms.

On the Indian side, commitments have been extended in 108 sub-sectors, granting UK firms access to domains like accounting, auditing, financial services (with FDI capped at 74 per cent), telecom (100 per cent FDI allowed), environmental services, and auxiliary air transport services, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSNL plans 4K new mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh

India should push for joint statement in trade talks with US: GTRI

Premium

Fisheries and aqua sector see big boost from UK trade deal, Maldives MoU

India-UK deal to help boost chemical exports, manufacturing: CHEMEXCIL

Govt to hold 1,000 stakeholder meetings, workshops on India-UK trade pact

Topics :Britaintrade agreements

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 10:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story