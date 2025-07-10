Strengthen shipping ecosystem to cut crisis risks: Commerce dept secy

India needs to strengthen its shipping ecosystem to reduce vulnerability in times of global crises and promote the country's trade, Special Secretary in the Department of Commerce Rajesh Agrawal said on Thursday.

He said Indian flag vessels are very limited in number, and this leads to around $50 billion of trade deficit that we do have in the services sector solely due to maritime logistics.

Calling the situation "unsustainable" as it also makes India "vulnerable", he said countries which have strong control over logistics systems fare better during global disruptions.

"We need to focus on how we have a minimum degree of control over the global logistics ecosystem, which is also necessary to support our international trade as we move towards the 2047 Viksit Bharat goal," he said here at CII's export logistics conclave.