May look at lateral entry for state science secys, says Jitendra Singh

Amid a shortage of skilled manpower in state science and technology (S&T) councils, Union minister Jitendra Singh called for lateral entry for science secretaries in states, indicating that the current crop of the highest-level science officials across States are not particularly motivated to spur scientific progress.

“The science and technology secretary in states is the most reluctant secretary. He’s invariably an Indian Administrative Service officer who feels he has been sidelined and given this portfolio— hence he’s always looking to be transferred out. Most of the time, he’s in the chief minister’s office seeking a transfer”, Singh said.

“This issue requires a wider introspection. In such a scenario, will there be work? We need to institutionalise (a framework) and find a way out. Or we have an arrangement where we have lateral entry secretaries — scientists with some administrative experience,” the minister of state (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology and Personnel and Public Grievances said at the launch of Niti Aayog’s report on improving S&T councils in states.

In June, Singh had said the Centre had not abandoned the lateral entry route in the civil services, and said the Centre remains open to lateral entries. The NITI Aayog report, 'A Roadmap for Strengthening State S&T Councils', has identified a severe shortage of skilled scientific personnel across State S&T Councils, with many positions lying vacant and several councils functioning without adequate human resource support. "State S&T Councils must maintain a minimum number of scientific and administrative/ support staff, preferably in a 70:30 ratio of scientific to non-scientific staff. The regular positions in State S&T Councils must be fully supported by the state. Additional project-based positions may be created as per the need and financial support available for various externally supported projects," the report recommended.

Moreover, it recommended that a well-defined career progression plan for regular manpower of the State S&T Councils must be instituted. “Suitable actions may be taken for transition of manpower currently supported by the central government (mainly by DST, GOI) as a regular staff of the council/ state government. DST, GOI should not support any regular manpower in the State S&T Councils except in case of councils in the northeast region or UTs,” it said. A key recommendation made by the Aayog is to hire full-time executive directors who are either science administrators or researchers. This should be done through a fixed-term, merit-based process, replacing the current trend of bureaucratic appointments.