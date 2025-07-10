Home / Economy / News / May look at lateral entry for state science secys, says Jitendra Singh

May look at lateral entry for state science secys, says Jitendra Singh

In June, Singh had said the Centre had not abandoned the lateral entry route in the civil services, and said the Centre remains open to lateral entries

Union minister Jitendra Singh
premium
Union minister Jitendra Singh
Himanshi BhardwajDhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Amid a shortage of skilled manpower in state science and technology (S&T) councils, Union minister Jitendra Singh called for lateral entry for science secretaries in states, indicating that the current crop of the highest-level science officials across States are not particularly motivated to spur scientific progress.
 
“The science and technology secretary in states is the most reluctant secretary. He’s invariably an Indian Administrative Service officer who feels he has been sidelined and given this portfolio— hence he’s always looking to be transferred out. Most of the time, he’s in the chief minister’s office seeking a transfer”, Singh said.
 
“This issue requires a wider introspection. In such a scenario, will there be work? We need to institutionalise (a framework) and find a way out. Or we have an arrangement where we have lateral entry secretaries — scientists with some administrative experience,” the minister of state (Independent Charge), Ministry of Science and Technology and Personnel and Public Grievances said at the launch of Niti Aayog’s report on improving S&T councils in states.
 
In June, Singh had said the Centre had not abandoned the lateral entry route in the civil services, and said the Centre remains open to lateral entries. The NITI Aayog report, ‘A Roadmap for Strengthening State S&T Councils’, has identified a severe shortage of skilled scientific personnel across State S&T Councils, with many positions lying vacant and several councils functioning without adequate human resource support. 
 
“State S&T Councils must maintain a minimum number of scientific and administrative/ support staff, preferably in a 70:30 ratio of scientific to non-scientific staff. The regular positions in State S&T Councils must be fully supported by the state. Additional project-based positions may be created as per the need and financial support available for various externally supported projects,” the report recommended.
 
Moreover, it recommended that a well-defined career progression plan for regular manpower of the State S&T Councils must be instituted. “Suitable actions may be taken for transition of manpower currently supported by the central government (mainly by DST, GOI) as a regular staff of the council/ state government. DST, GOI should not support any regular manpower in the State S&T Councils except in case of councils in the northeast region or UTs,” it said.
 
A key recommendation made by the Aayog is to hire full-time executive directors who are either science administrators or researchers. This should be done through a fixed-term, merit-based process, replacing the current trend of bureaucratic appointments.
 
Moreover, it also urged state governments to allocate more resources to fostering scientific innovation. “State governments should provide adequate financial resources to the councils to enable them carry out the regular activities effectively and to initiate new activities in advanced and emerging areas of S&T. It would be desirable that each state allocates at least 0.5 per cent of GSDP on S&T,” it said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RBI set to conduct 7-day VRRR auction today to absorb Rs 2.5 trillion

Premium

Govt quells fears of US tariff threat on Russian crude oil import

Looking to speed up talks to review Asean trade pact: Piyush Goyal

Premium

Uttar Pradesh govt mops up nearly ₹27,858 crore tax revenue in Q1 FY26

India revises WTO retaliatory duties as US hikes steel, aluminium tariffs

Topics :Jitendra SinghScience and Environment NewsLateral entrygovernment lateral hiring

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story