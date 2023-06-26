Svamitva scheme: Giving property ownership rights to India's villagers

“The satisfaction that I saw on his face that day is something I will cherish for life,” Singh says as his fellow villagers nod in agreement.

Sumit Singh, 30, a first-time sarpanch of Ahmadalpur village in Jhajjar district of Haryana, has dealt with many prickly issues since he came to the post six months ago. One that he remembers in particular is when two tenants claimed rights over a property although it really belonged to an old infirm person who did not stay in the village. When he came to know that other people were staking claim to his ancestral property, he came to the village and was able to get his name entered as the real owner under the government’s new property card called Svamitva.