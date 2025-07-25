Friday, July 25, 2025 | 05:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / SpiceJet to lease five Boeing 737 planes, joining fleet in October

SpiceJet to lease five Boeing 737 planes, joining fleet in October

The aircraft are being inducted on a damp-lease basis, where operational crew will be shared between the operator and the airline, according to a release on Friday

Photo: Pexels

The airline said it has finalised a lease agreement to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft, and they are scheduled to join the fleet in October and will cater to the peak winter season as well as the early summer season of 2026. (Photo: Pexels)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

SpiceJet has finalised an agreement to lease five Boeing 737 planes, and the aircraft are scheduled to join its fleet in October.

The aircraft are being inducted on a damp-lease basis, where operational crew will be shared between the operator and the airline, according to a release on Friday.

The airline said it has finalised a lease agreement to induct five Boeing 737 aircraft, and they are scheduled to join the fleet in October and will cater to the peak winter season as well as the early summer season of 2026.

"SpiceJet is also in advanced discussions with other lessors to further enhance its fleet and strengthen both domestic and international operations," it added.

 

The budget carrier, which had been facing multiple headwinds, operates Boeing 737s and Q-400s. It did not mention the current number of operational planes in its fleet.

As per data available on fleet tracking website Planespotters.net, the airline has 20 planes in operation and 33 on the ground for various reasons as on July 24.

Shares of SpiceJet declined 2.40 per cent to close at Rs 38.27 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

mobile, Automobile, Phone, Smartphone

Dixon gets govt nod for JV with China's Longcheer, to form Dixtel Infocomm

Sanjiv Puri, Sanjiv

ITC Chairman Puri unveils ₹20,000 crore expansion strategy at AGM 2025

Phoenix Mills

Phoenix Mills to buy CPP's 49% stake in retail JV for ₹5,450 crore

Shriram Finance, Shriram Group

Shriram Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 6% to ₹2,159 crore

N Chandrasekaran, executive chairman of Tata Sons

Tata group invested Rs 1 trn in 5 years, 'ready for future': Chandrasekaranpremium

Topics : Aviation News SpiceJet Boeing aircrafts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon