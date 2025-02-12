This is right time to invest in India: PM Modi invites French businesses

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited French businesses to invest in India, saying when France's technology and India's talent unite a global transformation will happen.

Addressing the India-France CEO Forum here on Tuesday, Modi said this is the right time to come to India as it offers countless opportunities for investments and collaborations in areas such as defence, advanced technology, fintech, pharma among others.

"I welcome you all to join India's development journey. When France's finesse and India's scale meet... When India's pace and France's precision join... When France's technology and India's talent unite... Then, not just business landscape, but global transformation will happen," he told the gathering of the business leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron also attended the event.

Modi said the India-France CEO Forum plays a key role in strengthening economic ties and fostering innovation.

"It is gladdening to see business leaders from both nations collaborate and create new opportunities across key sectors. This drives growth, investment and ensures a better future for the coming generations," he said in post on X.

In his address, Modi said, "This is the right time to come to India. Everyone's progress is linked to India's progress. An example of this was seen in the aviation sector, when Indian companies placed large orders for airplanes. And, now, when we are going to open 120 new airports, you can imagine the future possibilities for yourselves.