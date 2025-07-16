MCA's Version 3 portal sees smoother run after initial user glitches

Version 3 of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal is off to a good start after facing a host of glitches and complaints from users following its initial launch two years ago. The latest version of the MCA portal, with the final 38 new e-Forms, was launched on January 14.

The revised forms are designed to enhance compliance efficiency and clarity through intelligent linked filings, auto-prefill with data validation, increased file size limits, and an offline mode for greater flexibility and accessibility.

Professionals such as company secretaries and chartered accountants using the new portal said login and registration have been hassle-free this time. While there may be some teething troubles, users said these were expected and would be resolved in the coming days.

“There were a lot of issues we faced when the first set of forms was moved to Version 3 in 2023. The primary issue was login and registration itself, which has been smooth this time. Earlier it was getting difficult to enter the system,” said Amit Gupta, senior chartered accountant. ALSO READ: HRA exemption glitch in ITR utility: What salaried taxpayers must do The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started a dedicated helpline service from Monday to Friday between 11.00 am and 5.30 pm for those facing issues with the portal. The ICAI was part of the User Acceptance Testing (UAT) phase prior to the launch.

“Following the launch, ICAI has been receiving feedback from members and stakeholders. Wherever required, specific concerns have been duly communicated to the MCA for their kind consideration and necessary resolution,” an ICAI spokesperson said. Experts said that for certain forms, pulling out data from Version 3 for auto-filling remains a challenge, but it is expected to be resolved in the coming days. “Master data of many companies has to migrate to the new system. Issues being faced in these very early days are more to do with data fetching. These things will gradually iron out,” said an industry professional.