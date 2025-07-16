CPI inflation to average 4% in FY26, down from 4.6% in FY25: Crisil

Rating agency Crisil, in its latest research report, said that the consumer price index (CPI)-based inflation is expected to average four per cent this financial year, as compared to 4.6 per cent last fiscal.

The agency said that food inflation is expected to be softer given the forecasts of above-normal monsoon by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Non-food inflation is expected to be subdued on the back of lower commodity prices, the report said.

CPI is the key measure used by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI for targeting inflation.

According to Crisil, GDP growth is seen at 6.5 per cent with downside risks. The tariff moves by the US are seen as a risk for exports, while domestic factors like an adequate monsoon and repo rate cuts will be supportive of growth, the agency said. There is supportive liquidity in the system, which should aid the financial conditions of the economy, but capital flows are expected to be volatile along with the rupee, the report said Bank credit growth continued to be weak, it said. Data available till May 2025 indicates softening in bank credit growth in the first quarter.