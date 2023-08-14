Home / Economy / News / Total cultivated area in Telangana up from 13 mn to 22 mn acres since 2014

Total cultivated area in Telangana up from 13 mn to 22 mn acres since 2014

The total area under cultivation in Telangana increased from 13.1 to 22 mn acres, while paddy production rose from 6.8 million metric tonnes to 27 million metric tonnes during the last 9 years

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Representative image (Photo: Pexels)

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 1:20 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The total area under cultivation in Telangana increased from 1.31 crore to 2.20 crore acres, while paddy production rose from 68 lakh metric tonnes to 2.7 crore metric tonnes during the last nine years, the state government has said.

With the implementation of pro-farmer initiatives like free electricity to agriculture, 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme, farm loan waiver and construction of irrigation projects, the agriculture sector has seen rapid progress, it said in a release.

In order to fully utilise the water from the Godavari and Krishna rivers, projects such as Sriram Sagar Project flood canal which was left incomplete and Kaleswaram, Palamuru-Ranga Reddy irrigation projects were undertaken.

The government has spent Rs 1.59 lakh crore from 2014 till now for the construction of irrigation projects.

The Kaleshwaram project was completed in record time while Rs 5,249 crore was spent under Mission Kakatiya programme to revive ponds of the erstwhile Kakatiya era, the release issued on Sunday said.

The cultivated area in 2014 was 1.31 crore acres and by 2022-23, it went up to 2.20 crore acres.

In 2014-15, paddy grain production was only 68 lakh tonnes, but by 2022-23, it reached a record level of about 2.70 crore tonnes.

Cotton yield was 35.83 lakh bales in 2014-15 and 63.97 lakh bales by 2020-22, it said.

Besides, the government is providing free 24x7 electricity for agricultural purpose.

The 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme is being implemented to protect the farmers from the clutches of moneylenders. Through the 'Rythu Bandhu' scheme, Rs 10,000 per acre per year has been deposited into the farmers' accounts.

In the last 10 phases, Rs 65,190 crore has been deposited to agriculturists, it added.

Also Read

Godavari river flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam, warning issued

Viveka murder case: CBI issues fresh notice to Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2023: All you need to know about checking result

Consumers can save upto 20% in electricity bills with new power tariff rule

India plans to seek its own rating, testing mechanism for DPIs, DPGs

July WPI-based inflation comes at -1.36% as food prices skyrocket

Samsung to get Rs 600 crore under PLI scheme for smartphones: Report

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Centre pushes for faster admission of corporate insolvency cases at NCLT

Topics :TelanganaTelangana AssemblyPaddy procurementBudget 2023

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 1:20 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story