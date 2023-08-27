Confirmation

PM pitches India as a trusted supply chain partner to G20 businesses

Addressing a B20 event, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, Modi emphasised that the world has undergone irreversible changes in the transition

G20

Asit Ranjan Mishra
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 7:15 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday presented India as a trusted partner for an efficient supply chain to the G20 business community, urging them to view the country as more than just a market for their products.

Addressing a B20 event, the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community, Modi emphasised that the world has undergone irreversible changes in the transition from pre-pandemic to post-pandemic times.

"Earlier, the notion was that as long as the global supply chain functioned efficiently, there were no concerns. But how can we deem a supply chain efficient if it collapses precisely when the world needs it the most? In grappling with this issue, I assure you that the solution lies in India. India holds a pivotal role in constructing an efficient and trustworthy global supply chain. For this, the global business community must assume their responsibility by collectively advancing," Modi elaborated.

He cautioned against treating other nations solely as markets, warning that this approach will eventually backfire even on the producing countries. "A profitable market can only be sustained when there's a balanced interest between producers and consumers. This principle applies to nations as well. Making all countries equal partners in progress is the way ahead," he added.

Highlighting his government's success in lifting 135 million people out of multi-dimensional poverty in just five years, the Prime Minister noted that these individuals now make up the neo-middle class and are significant consumers with new aspirations. "This neo-middle class is also fuelling India's growth. As their purchasing power grows, businesses directly benefit. It's crucial for businesses to focus on creating an ecosystem that yields long-term advantages," he stated.

Touching upon the challenge of unevenly distributed critical materials and rare earth metals, Modi warned that if those in possession do not treat them as a global responsibility, it could pave the way for a new form of colonialism.

Lastly, the Prime Minister highlighted the need for a holistic approach towards cryptocurrencies and artificial intelligence (AI), advocating for the creation of global frameworks to address stakeholder issues. "While the world is excited about AI, ethical considerations also exist. Concerns about algorithmic bias and its societal impact are rising. Let's collaboratively address such challenges. We must anticipate potential disruptions across sectors," he concluded.
First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 7:15 PM IST

