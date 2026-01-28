Datanomics: India-EU free trade agreement may offset US tariff impact

The recent signing of a free-trade agreement (FTA) between India and the European Union (EU) comes amid heightened uncertainty and volatility in trade and geopolitics. Both the economies are aiming to diversify their export markets through this deal, which gives preferential market access to 99 per cent of India’s exports by trade value.
From January to November 2025, the EU’s share in India’s global exports was 16.57 per cent, second only to the United States (21 per cent). Meanwhile, the EU's share in India’s imports declined from 13.88 per cent in 2005 to 8.69 per cent in 2025 (January-November). China’s 2025 share was double that of the EU.