Petrobras renews oil deals with Indian refiners worth more than $3.1 bn

The agreements represent a sales potential up to 60 million barrels, with a total value that may exceed $3.1 billion, Petrobras said

Petrobras said on Wednesday it has expanded and renewed oil sales contracts with ​Indian state-owned oil refiners. Image: Bloomberg
Reuters SAO PAULO
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 6:41 AM IST
Brazil's ‍state-run oil ​firm Petrobras said on Wednesday it has expanded and renewed oil sales contracts with ​Indian state-owned oil refiners.

The agreements represent a sales potential up to 60 million barrels, with a total value that may exceed $3.1 billion, Petrobras said.

The oil sales contracts ‌with Indian Oil Corporation Limited, ​Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited ‍will remain in effect ‍until March 2027, ‌it added.

 

 

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 6:41 AM IST

