'Will always be friends with Modi, India-US share special bond': Trump

US President Donald Trump described relations with India as “special” even as he voiced disappointment over New Delhi’s continued purchases of Russian oil. The remarks come at a time when bilateral ties are under strain, with the US imposing steep tariffs on Indian goods and pushing for a rethink of India’s energy policy.

‘Always friends with Modi’

Speaking at the Oval Office on Friday, Trump stressed that despite the ongoing tensions, he continues to have a good rapport with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I’ll always be friends with Modi. He’s a great prime minister, but I just don’t like what he’s doing at this particular moment,” Trump said, adding that “there’s nothing to worry about” as the two countries “just have moments on occasion.”

Frustration over India’s import of Russian oil The US President repeated his displeasure at India’s decision to buy oil from Moscow amid the Ukraine war. “I’ve been very disappointed that India would be buying so much oil from Russia, and I let them know that. We put a very big tariff on India, 50 per cent tariff, very high tariff,” Trump said. ALSO READ: Trump says India and Russia appear 'lost' to 'deepest, darkest China' His comments followed a post on his Truth Social account, where he suggested the US had “lost” both India and Russia to China after their leaders were seen together at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin. He posted a photograph of PM Narendra Modi with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

White House trade team voices concern Senior members of Trump’s trade and economic team echoed the president’s disappointment. Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council, told reporters that the administration hoped diplomacy would resolve the matter. “I think the trade team and the president are disappointed that India continues to fund Russia’s Ukraine war, and hopefully it’s a diplomatic issue that will have positive development soon,” he said. ALSO READ: India is going to be at the table in a month or two and say sorry: Lutnick Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick warned that India risked being squeezed between Russia and China if it refused to change course. He suggested New Delhi could face prolonged tariffs unless it realigned with Washington. “Support the dollar, support the US, support your biggest client – the American consumer – or pay 50 per cent tariff,” Lutnick told Bloomberg, predicting India would return to the negotiating table within two months.