Home / Economy / News / India will continue to buy Russian oil as required, says FM Sitharaman

India will continue to buy Russian oil as required, says FM Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said India will keep buying Russian oil, stressing that the country's energy decisions are guided by national interest and citizens' needs

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo/PTI)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India will continue purchasing oil from Russia, making it clear that the country will decide its energy policy according to its own needs.
 
“India will continue to buy Russian oil. It is our decision to buy what suits our needs, where we buy our oil from, we will have to take a call on it,” Sitharaman told CNBC in an interview. Her remarks reflect the government’s consistent position that energy security will guide India’s choices, not external pressure.
 
Sitharaman also discussed the government’s approach to economic management. She underlined the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline and strengthening the bond of trust with citisens.
 
 
“There are no shortcuts to earning profits. We need to earn the people’s trust to make them,” she said, highlighting that long-term growth depends on credibility and responsible policies rather than quick gains.
 

How gaps in governance standards weigh on India's sovereign ratingspremium

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

