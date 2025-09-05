India will continue to buy Russian oil as required, says FM Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said India will continue purchasing oil from Russia, making it clear that the country will decide its energy policy according to its own needs.
“India will continue to buy Russian oil. It is our decision to buy what suits our needs, where we buy our oil from, we will have to take a call on it,” Sitharaman told CNBC in an interview. Her remarks reflect the government’s consistent position that energy security will guide India’s choices, not external pressure.
Sitharaman also discussed the government’s approach to economic management. She underlined the importance of maintaining fiscal discipline and strengthening the bond of trust with citisens.
“There are no shortcuts to earning profits. We need to earn the people’s trust to make them,” she said, highlighting that long-term growth depends on credibility and responsible policies rather than quick gains.