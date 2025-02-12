Trump-Modi summit can be a huge win-win for both sides: USIBC's Atul Keshap

President of the US-India Business Council (USIBC), Atul Keshap on Tuesday (local time) said that US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi summit can be a huge win-win for both sides if they can frame a meaningful and impactful bilateral deal that fuels economic growth. With the world's two greatest democracies working together, "virtually everything is possible."

"The Trump-Modi summit can be a huge win-win for both sides if we can frame the contours of a meaningful, substantial, impactful bilateral deal that fuels our economic growth. The art of the deal is the art of the possible, and with the world's two greatest democracies, virtually everything is possible," said Keshap.

Notably his views comes ahead of PM Modi's first bilateral visit to the US since President Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term. He will be among the select few foreign leaders making a bilateral visit to Washington, DC, within weeks of Trump's inauguration.

The USIBC President said that both countries have the most powerful and robust systems of government on earth and can tap the genius of 1.8 billion citizens to drive optimal outcomes for the citizenry amidst the many risks of the world in the second quarter of the 21st century.

He emphasised the immense potential of the US-India relationship, stating that "few countries are as well placed as America and India to row together in 2025 and beyond."

He highlighted the unique advantages of both nations, including their demographics, dynamism, innovation, and economic growth, which position them as leaders of global growth.

"They do not have the political, social, and economic challenges faced by other major powers, and our demographics, dynamism, innovation, and economic growth make us the leaders of global growth. Our leaders enjoy a special and privileged relationship, as shown by PM Modi's visit soon to Washington, so early in President Trump's second term," said Keshap.

Keshap stressed that the future of freedom is at stake, with the US and India having a singular opportunity to demonstrate that free and open societies can deliver better outcomes for their citizens.

"Given China's economic and demographic challenges, Russia's bloody war in Ukraine, and Europe's daunting agenda confronting regulatory overreach, Delhi and Washington have a singular opportunity to remind the world that free and open societies are optimized to ensure growth and vitality and prosperity," he said.

"If America and India can add octane to their GDP growth by working well with each other, it will increase our lead in the great power competition. We can and should make America and India the pace-setters for global prosperity and expansion," added Keshap.

He emphasised the importance of economic growth in fueling prosperity and happiness, and noted that if the US and India can work together to boost their GDP growth, they can increase their lead in the great power competition.

"Our free societies must get "it" right, lest our critics and enemies try to eclipse us, and impose a darker global order. And the most vital criterion for our success is economic growth that fuels the prosperity and happiness of our people," added Keshap.

To achieve this, Keshap outlined several key steps that need to be taken. These include: Abandoning bureaucratic and political rigidities--Both sides need to be more flexible and willing to compromise; Addressing US concerns about tariff and non-tariff barriers--India needs to listen to US concerns and create a more level playing field for US investors and businesses; Treating India as a trusted technology partner--The US needs to recognize India's capabilities in areas like artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and defense and expanding the benefit of India's skilled workers--US needs to find ways to leverage the talent and expertise of India's skilled workers.

"Both sides need to abandon bureaucratic and political rigidities that entrap us; shibboleths deeply cherished in both capitals need to be skewered, and there is no better moment or opportunity than right now, in the early days of Trump Two. India needs to listen carefully to US concerns about tariff and non-tariff barriers that hold US firms back. America needs to treat India as a trusted technology partner on artificial intelligence, quantum computing, semiconductors, and defense. India needs to create a more level playing field for US investors and businesses in India, embracing pro-growth tax and regulatory reforms," said Keshap.

"America has to find a way to expand the benefit it derives from India's skilled workers who add talent and brains to our industrial might and at our operations around the world. India is right to take back undocumented workers subject to deportation, and America is smart to prioritize the Quad to signal the importance of India as we grapple with our most challenging strategic problems," added Keshap.

Keshap also emphasised the importance of a mutually beneficial trade deal, which can enhance investment and deals in both directions.

"We should be ambitious, and hammer together a mutually beneficial, focused trade deal that can enhance investment and deals in both directions. We need more American oil, gas, soybeans, and fighter jets headed to India. Sticking points in both bureaucracies on defense sales - especially fighters - require both sides to compromise and yield ground and be creative," saiud Keshap.

He highlighted the need for more American exports to India, such as oil, gas, and fighter jets, and welcomed more Indian investment in the US.

"We welcome more Indian investment in America to help our energy and critical minerals sectors, to create more jobs, and to upskill more of our people to benefit from the digital economy. American companies in India need to be viewed not as unwelcome competition, but as committed multi-decade investors who are helping India become a globally competitive player in e-commerce, fintech, defense, and energy. America should view India as a crucial pillar in minimizing supply chain risks for computer chips, medicines, electronics, refined hydrocarbons, and other essential items," added Keshap.

He wished President Trump and Prime Minister Modi resounding success in lifting the ambitions of the two nations and reinforcing strategic, economic, and technological partnership.