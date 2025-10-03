Home / Economy / News / RBI plans stricter rules for banks, NBFCs on related-party lending

RBI plans stricter rules for banks, NBFCs on related-party lending

RBI proposes thresholds requiring board approval for related-party lending by regulated entities, with exemptions and stronger reporting and disclosure norms

rbi, reserve bank of india
According to the proposed norms, independent directors of other banks would be excluded from the scope of related persons of an RE for the purpose of these directions. | Image: Bloomberg
Abhijit Lele Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 10:15 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) plans to introduce scale-based thresholds beyond which regulated entities (REs) such as banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) will need board approval for lending to related parties.
 
RBI has also proposed principle-based exemptions for certain types of loans from restrictions prescribed under the Banking Regulation (BR) Act, 1949, on banks granting loans and advances. Section 20(1)(b) of the Act bars banks from granting any loan or advance to, or on behalf of, any of their directors. Banks also cannot extend commitments for loans and advances on behalf of a firm in which any of their directors is interested as a partner, manager, employee or guarantor.
 
According to the proposed norms, independent directors of other banks would be excluded from the scope of related persons of an RE for the purpose of these directions.
 
The draft framework also entails suitable supervisory reporting and disclosure requirements by REs on transactions with related parties, the RBI said.
 
“Lending to counterparties who are related or connected to the lending bank through ownership, or the ability to control and influence decisions, may prove detrimental to the interests of the bank and stakeholders,” the RBI said. It added that globally, there are regulations on such related-party lending and transactions, which might create conflicts of interest or moral hazard for banks.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NITI proposes measures to ease foreign firms' operations in India

RBI proposes market-linked framework for external commercial borrowings

Kautilya Conclave: India can grow at 7-8%, says RBI Guv Sanjay Malhotra

RBI grants SRO status to Finance Industry Development Council (FIDC)

Premium

GST cuts and rebates to power Diwali sales to ₹4.75 trillion: CAIT

Topics :RBIRBI PolicyNBFCs

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story