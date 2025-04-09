Home / Economy / News / UK to support India in the internationalisation of rupee currency

UK to support India in the internationalisation of rupee currency

The FM is currently in the UK for the 13th Economic and Financial Dialogue between the two countries

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala
The two countries also recognised the importance of transition finance for mobilising capital to support sustainable development. They also discussed the importance of international tax cooperation. (Photo: PTI)
Ruchika Chitravanshi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 10:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India and the UK have agreed to explore the role of London as a global financial centre and foreign exchange hub to support internationalisation of the rupee, said a joint statement of the India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue.
 
The statement issued by Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, UK, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Both sides note the potential for greater internationalisation of the Indian rupee and welcome India permitting the opening of rupee accounts in overseas jurisdictions.” 
 
The FM is currently in the UK for the 13th Economic and Financial Dialogue between the two countries. 
 
“Both sides look forward to furthering the bilateral relations between our nations, including continuing negotiations at pace towards a mutually-beneficial Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty,” the joint statement said. 
 
The two countries also welcomed the agreement to formalise cooperation between the Financial Conduct Authority and International Financial Services Centres Authority through an Exchange of Letters. This would set out a clear framework for future regulatory cooperation. 
 
“Both sides commit to hold a one-off UK-India Strategic Leadership Exchange on Illicit Finance, bringing together leaders and practitioners in both countries to exchange risk understanding, knowledge, and experiences of addressing illicit finance flows,” the statement added.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee heckled at Oxford, shows 1990s attack photo in reply. WATCH

Steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal looks to leave UK over govt's non-dom crackdown

Advanced economies overtake Gulf nations in share of remittances to India

Oxford historian faces UK deportation for studying Indian history in India

Between Trump snub and EU meet, Zelenskyy secures £2.26 billion for Ukraine

 
The two countries also recognised the importance of transition finance for mobilising capital to support sustainable development. They also discussed the importance of international tax cooperation.
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Households expect inflation pressures to ease; consumer confidence rises

India to be 6th largest insurance market by 2032, says FM Sitharaman

Cabinet okays ₹1,600 cr sub-scheme under PMKSY for piped water to farms

ADB revises India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.7% amid US tariff risks

DIPAM to urge mutual funds to include PSU stocks in their portfolios

Topics :Nirmala SitharamanUKRupee

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 10:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story