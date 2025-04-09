UK to support India in the internationalisation of rupee currency

India and the UK have agreed to explore the role of London as a global financial centre and foreign exchange hub to support internationalisation of the rupee, said a joint statement of the India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue.

The statement issued by Rachel Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer, UK, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Both sides note the potential for greater internationalisation of the Indian rupee and welcome India permitting the opening of rupee accounts in overseas jurisdictions.”

The FM is currently in the UK for the 13th Economic and Financial Dialogue between the two countries.

“Both sides look forward to furthering the bilateral relations between our nations, including continuing negotiations at pace towards a mutually-beneficial Free Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty,” the joint statement said.