Union Budget 2024-25: Here're key challenges in renewable energy sector

Local manufacturing (wind, solar) to be scaled up to compete with global majors on quality, price

RENEWABLE ENERGY
BS Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 08 2024 | 11:23 PM IST
Key challenges
 
RBI’s stipulation of priority sector lending which is restricted to loans up to Rs 30 cr isn’t helping RE firms

Faster closure of bidding process till power purchase agreement is signed with selected developers 
Adherence to renewable purchase obligations across states are lacking
Industry ask

Encourage green financing to enable sustainability linked funds 
Support collaboration academia-industry on cleantech manufacturing 
Assist enablement of world quality products through periodic updates to standards, testing and certifications of new products 
Review intra-sectoral budgetary allocation in light of growing need for state support towards pumped storage projects


For the next wave of growth, the Indian renewable energy industry is keen to serve global markets and not be content to meet the country’s growing energy needs”

- Sambitosh Mohapatra, Partner and leader, ESG, Climate and Energy, PwC India


 

First Published: Jul 08 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

