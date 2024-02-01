Home / Economy / News / US announces key pact on supply chain resilience under Indo-Pacific

US announces key pact on supply chain resilience under Indo-Pacific

The US Department of Commerce said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) agreement relating to supply chain resilience will enter into force on February 24

Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
The US on Thursday announced that a key agreement on supply chain resilience under the Indo-Pacific economic framework involving 14 partner nations, including India, Japan and Australia, will come into force on February 24.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the pact will facilitate a collaborative approach to strengthen supply chains and prevent potential disruptions.

"This is a critical step in bringing the landmark, first-of-its kind agreement into action and promoting coordination among the IPEF partners on building resilient, efficient, productive, sustainable, transparent, diversified, secure, fair, and inclusive supply chains," it said.

Topics :US governmentsupply chain financeSupply chainIndo-PacificIndo-Pacific cooperation

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 12:53 PM IST

