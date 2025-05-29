Insured deposits rise 7% to ₹96.7 trillion as of Sept 2024: RBI report

Insured deposits in India rose by 7.11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹96.7 trillion as on 30 September 2024, up from ₹90.32 trillion in the year-ago period, according to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) Annual Report.

ALSO READ: Chandigarh weather: Is there a reserve day for RCB vs PBKS Qualifier 1? As of the same date, the number of fully insured deposit accounts under the coverage limit stood at 286.9 crore, compared to 281.8 crore a year earlier. These constituted 97.7 per cent of the total number of accounts, slightly down from 97.9 per cent in the previous year.

The reserve ratio (i.e., Deposit Insurance Fund/Insured Deposits) stood at 2.21 per cent as on 30 September 2024, up from 2.02 per cent a year earlier. Currently, the coverage limit is 2.5 times the GDP per capita for FY25.

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC) levies a flat rate premium of 0.12 per cent per annum on the total assessable deposits of banks to provide deposit insurance. In FY25, the DICGC collected ₹26,764 crore as deposit insurance premium—12.1 per cent higher year-on-year.

During the year, total claims settled amounted to ₹476 crore, all of which were for 43 urban co-operative banks (UCBs) that were either liquidated or placed under All-Inclusive Directions.