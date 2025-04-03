Trump announces 26% tariffs on imports from India in 'kind reciprocal' move

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (IST) announced reciprocal tariffs on all imports from India and other nations, calling the move “kind reciprocal”. Calling India’s tariffs “very, very tough”, Trump said he was imposing 26 per cent tariffs on all imports from India — half of what India imposes on US products.

In his address titled Make America Wealthy Again at the White House, Trump recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US. “He (PM Modi) is a great friend of mine. But I said, ‘You’re a friend of mine, but not be treating us right.’ They charge us 52 per cent but we charged them almost nothing for years and decades. And it was only seven years ago when I came in,” he said.