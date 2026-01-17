US envoy Sergio Gor meets RBI Governor, Tata chairman to boost tech ties

US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, on Saturday held talks with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra to discuss increased cooperation, particularly in the technology sector.

In a post on social media platform X, Gor said, "Very much enjoyed meeting RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra. We discussed areas of increased cooperation, including new state-of-the-art U.S. technology."

Gor had earlier met N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of Tata Companies, during his visit to India.

In a post on X, he said, "I had a productive meeting with N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Companies, a conglomerate with an impressive 150-year-old legacy and a significant footprint in the United States."

On Friday, Gor visited the US Consulate in Mumbai during his first trip to the city, noting that the visit marked the beginning of efforts to strengthen the US-India partnership. Sharing an update on social media platform X, Gor wrote, "Excited to kick off my first visit to Mumbai with a visit to our Consulate! Our dedicated team is working hard to bolster the US-India partnership." Gor's Mumbai visit comes days after he presented his credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on January 14. In a post on X on Wednesday, he said, "Today, I presented my credentials as US Ambassador to India to President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. I am grateful to President Trump for his trust and confidence, and proud to carry forward his Administration's priorities. Together, we will strengthen our partnership in security, trade, energy, and technology, building the US-India partnership that will define the 21st century."