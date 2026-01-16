Crude scenario: Indian refiners to benefit if Iran oil opens for trade

The appetite may return soon if the United Nations (UN) and the US open Iranian oil for global trade, just as US President Donald Trump did with Venezuela earlier this month, senior refining sources and analysts said.

It could also open a window for Indian refiners after Trump closed the door for Russian oil supplies to India, especially when India's oil demand is growing by 3-4 per cent and import dependency has increased to 90 per cent, the oil ministry data showed. Reliance Industries, which was India’s biggest buyer of Russian oil, has said it has stopped buying, and overall flows collapsed by nearly a third in January from November, the data from Kper, a market-intelligence agency Kpler data showed.