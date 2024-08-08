US recession fears, its impact: What RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said

Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das on Thursday said that it was premature to talk about a recession in the United States, adding that the central bank will make its decisions based on the incoming domestic and international data.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"...If you look at the overall economic growth in the US, I think it is doing quite well. The second quarter numbers in the US were higher than the first quarter and it was about 2.8 per cent...," he said, noting that just one-month data cannot be used to conclude the possibility of an economic downturn. He was referring to the US jobs data for July, which was weaker than expected.