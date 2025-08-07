India's gems and jewellery exports to US halted after 50% tariff hike

The sweeping 50 per cent tariff announced by the US on India’s gems and jewellery exports has halted shipments, dealing a severe blow to this employment-intensive industry.

The first 25 per cent reciprocal tariff came into force on 7 August, taking the total duty to 31.5 per cent (including 5.5 per cent most favoured nation duty on jewellery, which was applicable even before April). From 27 August, another 25 per cent will be added, taking the effective duty to 55.5 per cent.

Exports to the US had already slowed in the April–June quarter (Q1), following the 10 per cent reciprocal tariff imposed by the US in April. In FY25, exports to the US were $9.2 billion, while in Q1 of FY26 they fell to just $1.5 billion. Consequently, India’s share of gems and jewellery exports to the US dropped from 32.2 per cent to 22.9 per cent. In contrast, the UAE’s share rose from 27.4 per cent to 34.4 per cent in the same period.

Industry sources said that the routing of exports through the UAE has increased in recent months. Exporters had shipped $500 million worth of gems and jewellery to the US a week before the 10 per cent duty was enforced in April, and some exports were also made in the final week at the revised 10 per cent tariff rate. ALSO READ: IT sector braces for slower growth trajectory as US tariff tensions mount In Q1 FY26, India’s overall gross exports of gems and jewellery fell by 5.4 per cent to $6.48 billion year-on-year, while gross imports declined 2.3 per cent to $5.34 billion, according to data from the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC).

Kirit Bhansali, chairman, GJEPC, said, “The United States is our single largest market, accounting for over $10 billion in exports—nearly 30 per cent of our industry’s total global trade. A blanket tariff of this magnitude is severely devastating for the sector.” Exports from the SEEPZ Special Economic Zone are directly impacted, with 85 per cent of shipments going to the US. This will affect nearly 50,000 jobs. For cut and polished diamonds, half of India’s exports are US-bound. With the revised tariff hike, the entire industry may come to a standstill, placing immense pressure on every part of the value chain—from small karigars to large manufacturers, Bhansali added.

High duty has severely hurt India’s export competitiveness. Competing manufacturing hubs such as Turkey, Vietnam and Thailand attract lower tariffs of 15 per cent, 20 per cent and 19 per cent respectively. Imports from the UAE attract a tariff of just 10 per cent. Bhansali added, “We are also concerned about the possibility of trade rerouting through low-tariff destinations such as Mexico, Canada, Turkey, UAE or Oman—undermining the spirit of legitimate trade and impacting transparency.” The Council has flagged the rerouting of exports through other countries as a concern for trade transparency. However, trade is finding alternate channels. A Surat-based diamond processor said the increased cutting and polishing of lab-grown diamonds has partly offset the drop in business from rough diamonds, and so far jobs have not been seriously impacted. “However, if this tariff issue remains unresolved, the industry will suffer badly. Banks have already expressed concern over their exposure to exporters,” the person said.