Trump tariffs could drag India's GDP growth by 35 to 60 basis points

Economists expect India's FY26 GDP to face a 35-60 bps hit from US tariff hike; strong domestic demand may cushion the blow but targeted support may be needed

US President Donald Trump
With multiple factors at play, economists noted that global growth trends will also influence India’s outlook.
Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 7:34 PM IST
The announcement of 50 per cent tariffs by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday could pull India’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth for the financial year 2025–26 down by 35 to 60 basis points (bps), according to various economists. While robust domestic consumption may help cushion the blow, experts believe the economy could still take a hit significant enough to require government intervention.
 
“If the 50 per cent tariff sticks, there could be an impact of 40 to 60 bps on our baseline forecast of 6.3 per cent,” said Sakshi Gupta, principal economist at HDFC Bank.
 
Gupta noted that the final impact would depend on a number of variables, including the outcome of tariffs on China, the pace of rupee depreciation, and the trajectory of domestic economic recovery.
 
While several economists are hopeful that the announcement may not hold — and that a settlement between India and the US could emerge within the 21-day negotiation window — they acknowledge that GDP growth would still likely take a hit under current conditions.
 
“We should look at the impact the tariffs could have on nominal GDP growth, since it is important for corporate revenue growth, credit demand, and fiscal accounting. The current account deficit (CAD) could also widen by 50 bps from our current estimate of 0.8 per cent of GDP for FY26 if the current 50 per cent trade tariffs remain, but capital flows are what will matter more from a currency point of view,” said Tanvee Gupta Jain, chief India economist at UBS Securities India. 
 
UBS Securities has so far kept its FY26 GDP growth forecast unchanged at 6.4 per cent. Jain said there could be a 35 bps downside impact in FY26 and a 60 bps impact in FY27.
 
“In the worst case, there would be a negative impact of 40 basis points on GDP growth this financial year, if there is no deal and no support package for exporters,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
 
With multiple factors at play, economists noted that global growth trends will also influence India's outlook.
 
“This is a high-impact situation with a low probability,” said Vivek Kumar, economist at QuantEco Research.
 
A report by Goldman Sachs estimated that if the new additional duty is implemented, it would constitute a potential drag of 0.6 percentage points on India’s calendar year GDP growth.
 
“We see downside risks to our growth estimates for both CY25 and CY26, but are not making any changes to our growth forecasts at the moment, given that there is a three-week window for negotiations until the new incremental tariffs come into effect,” Goldman Sachs said in its report.
 
A note from Emkay Strategy warned that the additional 25 per cent tariff from the US would “decimate” Indian exports to the US and bring them to a near halt, especially impacting employment-heavy sectors such as textiles and jewellery.
 
“India’s high dependence on domestic consumption will avert any catastrophic growth collapse, although we see the need for targeted stimuli to counter such a move,” the Emkay Strategy report said.

Topics :Donald Trump tariff hikeUS tariff hikesIndian EconomyIndia GDP growthIndia GDP

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

