Home / Economy / News / Vegetable oil imports flat in June despite tariff cut boost to crude oils

Vegetable oil imports flat in June despite tariff cut boost to crude oils

In the edible oil category, barring crude sunflower oils, imports of other crude edible oil variants rose 25.64 per cent to 1.15 million tonnes in June from 916,000 tonnes a year earlier

edible oil
Non-edible oil imports fell to 18,497 tonnes in June from 23,178 tonnes in June 2024.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 14 2025 | 4:45 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

India's vegetable oil imports remained flat at 1.54 million tonnes in June compared to the same month last year, even as shipments of crude edible oils surged more than 25 per cent, industry body Solvent Extractors Association (SEA) said on Monday.

The rise in crude oil shipments came after the government reduced the Basic Customs Duty (BCD) on crude edible oils, including crude palm oil, crude soybean oil, and crude sunflower oil, to 10 per cent from 20 per cent, effective May 31.

Total vegetable oils, comprising both edible and non-edible oils, stood at 1.55 million tonnes in June 2024.

In the edible oil category, barring crude sunflower oils, imports of other crude edible oil variants rose 25.64 per cent to 1.15 million tonnes in June from 916,000 tonnes a year earlier.

However, crude sunflower oil shipments declined 53.58 per cent to 261,000 tonnes in June from the year-ago period.

According to SEA data, crude palm oil (CPO) imports rose 23.55 per cent to 788,000 tonnes in June from 637,000 tonnes a year earlier, while crude soybean oil imports increased 30.39 per cent to 359,000 tonnes from 275,000 tonnes.

Crude Palm Kernel Oil (CPKO) imports rose 33.33 per cent to 4,000 tonnes in June from 3,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

Total imports of crude edible oils (CPO, CPKO, crude sunflower and crude soybean oils) stood at 1.15 million tonnes in June.

Among refined edible oils, RBD palmolein imports rose to 163,000 tonnes in June against 1.45 lakh tonnes a year earlier.

Non-edible oil imports fell to 18,497 tonnes in June from 23,178 tonnes in June 2024.

SEA said agencies, including NAFED, HAFED and NCDEX, are currently holding approximately 1.4 million tonnes of soybean and a similar quantity of rapeseed. "In view of the rising prices of edible oils, the Government of India may consider releasing a substantial quantity of these stocks into the market over the next three months, ahead of the upcoming harvest," SEA said.

With the kharif soybean crop harvest expected in just two and a half months, early liquidation of these stocks will help stabilise prices during the festive season, the industry body added.

"Timely action will not only benefit consumers but also ease the financial and logistical burden on government agencies, while supporting overall domestic availability of edible oils," SEA said.

India, the world's largest edible oil consumer and importer, had edible oil stocks of 1.56 million tonnes as of July.

In the first eight months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024-June 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 9.43 million tonnes, down 8 per cent from 10.22 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Indonesia and Malaysia are the major palm oil suppliers to India, while Argentina, Brazil and Russia supply soybean oil. Russia and Ukraine are the main suppliers of sunflower oil.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's retail inflation eases to 2.1% in June, lowest since Jan 2019

India exports to US to be more competitive after duty hike on China, others

Commerce ministry team in US; trade talks to begin today: Official

India's wholesale inflation drops to -0.13% in June on food, fuel prices

Premium

Manufacturing dominated new projects in Q1, share at 10-quarter high

Topics :Vegetable oilcommoditieseconomy

First Published: Jul 14 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story