Volatile price and polls likely behind rejig of duties, export cap

The Centre last week eased export curbs on key commodities while raising the import duties on some in order to lift farm gate prices and also keep inflation in check. Observers say measures that were announced just weeks before the Assembly polls in Haryana, Jharkhand, Jammu & Kashmir, and Maharashtra were meant to woo the rural electorate, which is reeling under the impact of falling prices. Business Standard takes a look at how the retail and wholesale prices of some of the commodities on which action were taken performed over the last seven to eight months.

THE DECISIONS



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp