War-delayed cargo, export mission schemes and a curious court ruling

We request your comment on the Supreme Court’s recent judgment in the case of Bangalore Mono Filaments [(2026) 40 Centax 60 (SC)] saying that the assessee is not entitled to DEEC benefit when the advance licence had expired when the goods were cleared from warehouse duty-free even though the licence was valid when it was transferred to the importer.

In this case, the imports were made in January 2000 and clearance from the bonded warehouse was sought in December 2000. Para 4.15(c) of the HBP 2000-01 stated that the validity of an import licence is to be determined with reference to the date of shipment or dispatch of the goods from the supplying country and not the date of arrival of the goods at an Indian port. Surprisingly, this point was not agitated before the Court and therefore was not considered in the judgment. Instead, the Court relied on Sections 15 and 68 of the Customs Act, 1962, which are relevant for determining the rate of duty at the time of clearance of goods from a warehouse. The said Para 4.15 also stated that DEPB, being a duty credit entitlement, must be valid on the date on which the actual debit of duty is made. Paras 2.17(a), 2.18(a), 2.19 and 11.11 of HBP 2023 and Para 2.12 of FTP 2023 indicate that broadly the same position continues even today.