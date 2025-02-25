Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Economy / News / Fresh formal hirings decline in Dec, indicating weaker labour market: EPFO

Fresh formal hirings decline in Dec, indicating weaker labour market: EPFO

The EPFO data is considered crucial as it reflects the state of the formal labour market. Only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws

Hiring, Jobs
Shiva Rajora New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 8:23 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The number of monthly fresh formal hirings saw a decline in December, signalling a deterioration in the formal labour market during the month.
 
In December, the number of new monthly subscribers under the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) decreased nearly 3 per cent to 847,000 from 874,000 in November, according to the latest monthly payroll data released by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday.
 
The EPFO data is considered crucial as it reflects the state of the formal labour market and only the formal workforce enjoys social security benefits and is protected by labour laws.
 
Of the total 847,000 new EPF subscribers in December, the share of the 18-25 age group increased to 57.3 per cent (485,000) from 54.9 per cent (480,600) in November.
 
This is crucial because subscribers in this age group are usually first-timers in the labour market, thus reflecting its robustness.
 
Meanwhile, the share of women among the new subscribers declined to 25.9 per cent (220,000) from 27.4 per cent (239,800) during the preceding month.

Also Read

Link Aadhaar and activate UAN by February 15 to secure your EPFO benefits

Premium

Labour ministry plans EPFO pension scheme for platform-based gig workers

EPFO processes over 50.8 million claims in FY25: Mansukh Mandaviya

22,000 EPFO members get higher pension: How to track your application

Kerala HC stops EPFO from reducing 41 petitioners' higher PF pension

 
Meanwhile, net payroll additions — calculated by taking into account the number of new subscribers, the number of subscribers that exited, and the return of old subscribers — stood at 1.6 million in December.
 
Net monthly payroll numbers are, however, provisional and are often revised sharply the following month. That is why the new EPF subscriber figure is considered more reliable than net additions.
 
“The payroll data highlights that around 1.51 million members exited and subsequently rejoined EPFO. This figure represents a 5.1 per cent increase compared to the previous month. These members switched their jobs and rejoined establishments covered under the ambit of the EPFO. They opted to transfer their accumulations instead of applying for final settlement. This safeguarded long-term financial well-being and extended their social security protection,” the labour ministry said in a statement.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Rupee sees steepest single-day fall in 3 weeks as forward contracts mature

75% men, 25% women participate in employment related activities in 2024

India has lower exposure to US tariffs than peers in Apac region: Moody's

Premium

Steep hike in cess to pay for higher pension costs darkens outlook for CIL

Premium

Can MAGA and MIGA co-exist? India-US trade tariff talks may hold the key

Topics :EPFOinformal workersHiring

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story