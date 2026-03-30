WTO's MC14 concludes sans declaration as countries 'ran out of time'

WTO member nations also agreed to continue to engage in negotiations on fisheries subsidies, with the aim of making recommendations to the MC15 on the issue. Ministers also adopted two MC14 decisions that were endorsed earlier by members in Geneva – on improving the integration of small economies into the multilateral trading system, and on enhancing the precise, effective, and operational implementation of special and differential treatment provisions in the agreements on sanitary and phytosanitary measures (SPS) and technical barriers to trade (TBT), an official statement from the WTO said.