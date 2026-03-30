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India's industrial output grows 5.2% in Feb led by manufacturing growth

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 2.7 per cent in February 2025, an official statement said

manufacturing sector, economy
Representative image from file.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2026 | 4:27 PM IST
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India's industrial production grew 5.2 per cent in February, mainly due to improvement in manufacturing sector, according to official data released on Monday.

The factory output, measured in terms of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), expanded by 2.7 per cent in February 2025, an official statement said.

The National Statistics Office (NSO) revised the industrial production growth for January 2026 to 5.1 per cent from the provisional estimate of 4.8 per cent released earlier this month.

The NSO data further showed that the manufacturing sector's output growth accelerated to 6 per cent in February 2026, compared to 2.8 per cent in the year-ago month.

Mining production growth slightly improved to 3.1 per cent compared to a growth of 1.6 per cent recorded a year ago.

Power generation grew by 2.3 per cent in February, compared to 3.6 per cent expansion in the year-ago period.

During the April-February period of FY26, the country's industrial production growth remained flat at 4.1 per cent compared to same period a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Industry NewsManufacturing sectorBS Reads

First Published: Mar 30 2026 | 4:27 PM IST

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