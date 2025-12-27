Year-ender 2025: Rural economy steadies as GST cuts offset weak crop prices

When it comes to fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sales, which have a significant rural component, data showed that growth slowed to 7.7 per cent in the second quarter, from July to September. However, NIQ (formerly NielsenIQ), a consumer intelligence firm, pointed out that July-September marked the seventh consecutive quarter in which rural FMCG growth outpaced its urban counterpart.

“The Indian FMCG sector continues to demonstrate resilience, with rural markets leading the charge for the seventh consecutive quarter. While urban recovery is gaining traction, particularly in smaller towns, rural demand remains the cornerstone of volume expansion. E-commerce continues to be a key growth engine, especially in the top eight metros. With inflation easing, the outlook for consumption remains optimistic and the impact of GST changes on consumption is expected in the next two quarters,” Sharang Pant, head of customer success (FMCG), NielsenIQ India, said.