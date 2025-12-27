Yearender 2025: The economy sailed through, but the waters are uncertain

The Indian economy has weathered the onslaught of adverse external developments, such as US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, this year, but the immediate future could be bumpy.

Few would have expected the economy to grow in the 7.4–8.2 per cent range in the first nine months of calendar 2025, especially at the upper end in the July-September quarter, when the additional 50 per cent tariff imposed by the US administration came into full force. And yet it did, shining at a time when other top economies struggled to accelerate growth, barring the US in July-September quarter.