12th Board maths question paper genuine amid QR code confusion, says CBSE

CBSE said Class 12 Mathematics question papers were genuine after students claimed a QR code redirected to the Rick Astley song used in the 'rickrolling' internet prank

Auhona Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 1:09 PM IST
After students claimed that a QR code on the Class 12 Mathematics question paper redirected to a meme, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday clarified that the question papers were genuine and that the board is taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future.
 
“It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised,” CBSE said in a statement.
 
During the Class 12 Mathematics board examination held on March 9, some students reported that a QR code printed on the question paper appeared to redirect to the music video of Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley when scanned.
 
Because the song is widely associated with the internet prank known as “rickrolling”, the incident quickly gained traction on social media, with users claiming that the exam paper had effectively “rickrolled” students.
 
The QR codes printed on question papers by the CBSE are typically intended as a security and authentication feature used to verify the authenticity of examination materials.
 
“Rickrolling” refers to a long-running internet prank in which users are tricked into clicking a link that unexpectedly redirects them to that particular music video. The meme originated on the online forum 4chan in the late 2000s and later spread widely across platforms such as YouTube.
 
“While the concern about the veracity of the question papers is put to rest, the matter has been viewed seriously and necessary steps are being taken by the Board to ensure that such issues are not repeated in the future,” the CBSE statement added.
 
The episode generated widespread discussion online, with many users sharing screenshots and reactions after scanning the code, turning the incident into a viral moment during the ongoing board examination season.
First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

