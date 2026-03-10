12th Board maths question paper genuine amid QR code confusion, says CBSE

After students claimed that a QR code on the Class 12 Mathematics question paper redirected to a meme, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday clarified that the question papers were genuine and that the board is taking steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

“It is hereby confirmed by the Board that the question papers are genuine. The security of the question papers remains uncompromised,” CBSE said in a statement.

During the Class 12 Mathematics board examination held on March 9, some students reported that a QR code printed on the question paper appeared to redirect to the music video of Never Gonna Give You Up by Rick Astley when scanned.

Because the song is widely associated with the internet prank known as “rickrolling”, the incident quickly gained traction on social media, with users claiming that the exam paper had effectively “rickrolled” students. The QR codes printed on question papers by the CBSE are typically intended as a security and authentication feature used to verify the authenticity of examination materials. “Rickrolling” refers to a long-running internet prank in which users are tricked into clicking a link that unexpectedly redirects them to that particular music video. The meme originated on the online forum 4chan in the late 2000s and later spread widely across platforms such as YouTube.