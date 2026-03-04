American business schools rewrite syllabus as Indian enrolments fall

Mobility challenges for Indian students heading to the US are prompting American business schools to deepen collaborations with Indian universities through joint programmes and credit-sharing arrangements.

“We are open to collaborating with different universities. We are looking for a two-plus-two-year collaboration or a four-plus-one-year collaboration,” Thomas Hill, assistant dean of graduate recruitment and admissions at Rutgers Business School, told Business Standard.

Rutgers Business School, a public university, already runs a two-year double master’s programme with Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur. Students spend one year each in India and the US, with credits shared between the institutions. “We are looking to replicate something like that,” Hill said.

According to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s latest white paper, Indian student enrolments at American institutions fell 45 per cent in August 2025.

The outreach comes amid a drop in Indian student enrolments in management programmes at American universities last year, following changes to US student visa policies.

The private university currently runs a joint executive MBA programme with the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay’s business school.

Michael Mazzeo, dean of the Olin Business School at Washington University in St Louis, said the school has been engaging with Indian universities to explore partnerships that would make Olin’s programmes available in India.

The report said global management education trends are shifting, shaped by visa policies, currency pressures, and affordability concerns.

Hill said that although Rutgers saw a small dip in Indian student numbers last year, its overall international student population remained steady.

“I think the students who are talking to people they know in the US education system right now are getting a more positive outlook than what they are hearing back in India,” he said.

Mazzeo agreed, saying there has been considerable misinformation about day-to-day conditions in the US, which vary by region.