Centre aiming to quadruple intake of foreign students in India by 2030

At least 2-3 more foreign universities to open campuses in India this year

Centre plans to raise foreign student intake to 200,000 by 2030 under Study in India push, backed by UGC’s FHEI entry norms.
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 7:54 PM IST
The Centre is aiming to quadruple the yearly intake of international students in Indian education institutions to 200,000 by 2030 from around 50,000 currently, as the government aims to market India as a transnational education hub offering policy certainty and geopolitical stability to students.
 
“The government has intensified its Study in India programme and is working closely with universities and states to achieve this goal,” said an official with the Department of Higher Education. 
As part of this effort, he added that talks are ongoing with both Central and state universities to expand capacity and ensure adequate infrastructure, such as hostel facilities for international students. 
The Ministry of Education has informed Rajya Sabha recently that India has 72,218 foreign students from 200 countries currently studying in the country.
 
The issue was discussed during the Chief Secretaries’ Conference in January, with states expected to play a key role since many of the foreign students are expected to enrol in state universities.
 
“FHEIs setting up campuses in India will also be allowed to admit international students,” he said.
 
Officials added that the government is in talks with at least two to three more foreign higher education institutions (FHEIs) to open campuses in India this year.
 
While the institutes were not named, officials told Business Standard that these would include institutes from the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia.
 
Till now, 19 FHEIs have been allowed to open campuses in India, by getting letters of intent (LoIs) from the ministry. Of these, the University of Southampton has already started classes at its Gurugram campus.
 
While batch sizes will be initially small, officials said that almost all FHEIs have kept their tuition costs 25 to 50 per cent lower than what it costs in their respective countries.
 
“This was not a prerequisite condition, but the universities have done so to make their education more economical for Indian students,” the official added.
 
The development follows the University Grants Commission’s (UGC’s) 2023 notification of rules facilitating the entry of foreign higher educational institutions into India, as part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 reforms.
 
According to these regulations, foreign institutions seeking to establish campuses in India must rank within the top 500 globally in either overall or subject-wise rankings and demonstrate outstanding expertise in their fields, subject to UGC approval.

Foreign students Education ministry national education policy Universities higher education

Mar 03 2026

