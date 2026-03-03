Centre aiming to quadruple intake of foreign students in India by 2030

The Centre is aiming to quadruple the yearly intake of international students in Indian education institutions to 200,000 by 2030 from around 50,000 currently, as the government aims to market India as a transnational education hub offering policy certainty and geopolitical stability to students.

“The government has intensified its Study in India programme and is working closely with universities and states to achieve this goal,” said an official with the Department of Higher Education.

As part of this effort, he added that talks are ongoing with both Central and state universities to expand capacity and ensure adequate infrastructure, such as hostel facilities for international students.

Officials added that the government is in talks with at least two to three more foreign higher education institutions (FHEIs) to open campuses in India this year.

“FHEIs setting up campuses in India will also be allowed to admit international students,” he said.

The issue was discussed during the Chief Secretaries’ Conference in January, with states expected to play a key role since many of the foreign students are expected to enrol in state universities.

The Ministry of Education has informed Rajya Sabha recently that India has 72,218 foreign students from 200 countries currently studying in the country.

While the institutes were not named, officials told Business Standard that these would include institutes from the United Kingdom (UK) and Australia.

Till now, 19 FHEIs have been allowed to open campuses in India, by getting letters of intent (LoIs) from the ministry. Of these, the University of Southampton has already started classes at its Gurugram campus.

While batch sizes will be initially small, officials said that almost all FHEIs have kept their tuition costs 25 to 50 per cent lower than what it costs in their respective countries.