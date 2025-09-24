ICAI CA January 2026 exam timetable out: Check dates, fees and more

ICAI CA January 2026 Exam Dates OUT: The dates for the January 2026 ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Exams have been released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. In January 2026, the exams will take place at the specified exam centre.

The published schedule indicates that the ICAI CA Foundation Exam January 2026 would take place from Jan 18 to Jan 25, 2026. The dates of the 2026 ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Group 1 and Group 2 Exams are January 5–17.

On November 3, 2025, candidates who wish to apply for the ICAI A January 2026 exams can do so. Applications must be submitted by November 16, 2025, without incurring a late fee, and by November 19, 2025, with a late cost.

According to the official announcement, there will be no exams on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, in honour of the Makar Sankranti, Magha Bihu, and Pongal holidays observed throughout India. ICAI CA January 2026: Important dates • ICAI CA Commencement of Application: November 3, 2025 • ICAI CA Deadline (without late fee): November 16, 2025 • ICAI CA Deadline (with late fee of Rs 600 / US $10): November 19, 2025 • ICAI CA Correction window (city/medium changes): November 20 - 22, 2025. ICAI CA 2025: How to apply online? All applicants must apply online using the Self Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org and pay the exam cost online in order to sit for the Foundation, Intermediate, and Final Examinations in January 2026. Forms will be available in accordance with the timetable posted on icai.org. Candidates need to enter their password and username at SRN@icai.org to get in.

To make an account on SSP, go to eservices.icai.org if you have not already. If your login information is lost, use the "Forgot Password" option. Students should make sure that all of their information is current in SSP, including their username, address, photo, signature, revalidation, and course registration/conversion. ICAI CA January 2026 exam full timetable The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the schedule for the CA exams in January 2026. 1. CA Final exams Date Group 1: January 5, 7, and 9, 2026. Group 2: January 11, 13, and 16, 2026. 2. CA Intermediate exams Date

Group 1: January 6, 8, and 10, 2026. Group 2: January 12, 15, and 17, 2026. 3. CA Foundation exams Date

Dates: January 18, 20, 22, and 24, 2026. ICAI CA January 2026 exam time 1. Foundation Papers 1 and 2: 2 PM to 5 PM Duration: 3 Hours. Foundation Paper 3 and 4: 2 PM to 4 PM Duration: 2 Hours. 2. Intermediate all Papers: 2 PM to 5 PM Duration: 3 Hours. 3. Final Paper 1 to 5: 2 PM to 5 PM

Duration: 3 Hours. 4. Final Paper 6: 2 PM to 6 PM Duration: 4 Hours. 5. INTT-AT (International Taxation): 2 PM to 6 PM Duration: 4 Hours. 6. IRM Technical Examination: 2 PM to 5 PM

Duration: 3 Hours. ICAI CA January 2026 exam fee 1. Foundation Course Indian Centres: ₹1,500. 2. Intermediate Course Indian Centres: ₹1,500 (Single Group), ₹2700 (Both Groups). 3. Final Course Indian Centres: ₹1800 (Single Group), ₹3300 (Both Groups) Post-Qualification Courses: INTT-AT (International Taxation - Assessment Test) - ₹2,000; IRM Technical Examination - ₹2,000.